Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 162.5% over the last three years.

Shares of IBTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,517. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares valued at $10,075,171. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

