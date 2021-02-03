Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares valued at $10,075,171. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.