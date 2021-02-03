ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE ING traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 2,385,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

