Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $79.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

