Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Holdings Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock remained flat at $$46.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

