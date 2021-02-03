Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Ink has a market cap of $284,313.63 and approximately $46,544.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

