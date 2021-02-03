Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

IPHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Innate Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

