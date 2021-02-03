Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

ISSC stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

