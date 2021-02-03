Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 374,421 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 144,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

