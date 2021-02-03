Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.94 million.Inovalon also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.17 EPS.

INOV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

