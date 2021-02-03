Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.60. Inpex shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 10,944 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

