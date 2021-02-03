Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IPHI traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. 11,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

