Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) PT Raised to $189.00

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.