Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.89. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 41,456 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$48.16 million and a P/E ratio of -68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Get Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) alerts:

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.