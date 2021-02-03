Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 30,500 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 518,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,725.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 3,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 5,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

