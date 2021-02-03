Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

