Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 950,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,801. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

