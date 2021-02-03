Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.