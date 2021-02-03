Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $19,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,615.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

RAPT opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $545,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

