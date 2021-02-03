Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

