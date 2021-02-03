Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $13,168.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00068301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.96 or 0.00893870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00048299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.24 or 0.04604893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

