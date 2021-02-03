Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.75

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and traded as high as $96.18. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) shares last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 290,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £64.72 million and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.62.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

