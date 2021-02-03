Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,287 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 154,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 1,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $505.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

