Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $384.12. The company had a trading volume of 159,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

