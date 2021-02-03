Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

ORCL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 492,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

