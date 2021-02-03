Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Shares of GM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 1,942,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,938,699. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

