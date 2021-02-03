Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 655 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

