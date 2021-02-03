Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 720 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.89. 164,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.