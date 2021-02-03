Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.83. 278,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,792 shares of company stock worth $18,215,192 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

