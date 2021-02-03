Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 64,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,037. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.