Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integer by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Integer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

ITGR stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.