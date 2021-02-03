Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

IPAR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. 9,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

