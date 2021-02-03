Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$13.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.20.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.