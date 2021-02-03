Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

