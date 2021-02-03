Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 343705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 3.7884195 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

