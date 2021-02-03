Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $$24.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

