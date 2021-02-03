International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HYLN opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

