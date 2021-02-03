International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewAge by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NewAge by 60.0% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

