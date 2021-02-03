International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $36,000 in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 232,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 521,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

FEYE stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

