International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

