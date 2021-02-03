International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $485,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $137.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01.

