International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

BHC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

