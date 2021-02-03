International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.