International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

