International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

