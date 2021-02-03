Intersect Capital LLC Buys 169 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.79. 114,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

