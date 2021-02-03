Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 949.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,236. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

