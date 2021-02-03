Intersect Capital LLC Has $678,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.21. The stock had a trading volume of 614,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,857. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.85.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.