Intersect Capital LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.63. 3,002,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

