Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 2,281,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,283,285. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

